Hermes to launch pop up concept in Dubai to revive signature scarves

Iconic French brand Hermes will launch a pop up concept ‘HermèsMatic’ in Dubai from April 13 to April 22 at the Place des Lumieres in City Walk 2.
The concept, which focuses on the brand’s signature printed scarves, also appears in different locations around the world. This time, it revolves around a “retro laundrette” theme, which connects to Hermes’ aim at reviving its signature scarves.
In line with that goal, visitors will have the chance to dye their pre-owned Hermes silk scarves in denim blue or fuchsia pink by using the brand’s ‘HermèsMatic’ machines in the pop-up’s mini-laundrette. The service will be done free of charge.
The temporary shops will also feature an on-site “Silk Ambassador” who will offer visitors style advice on how to properly wear a scarf.
