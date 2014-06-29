Hill Int'l wins contract to manage Mall of Qatar construction

Hill International has announced that it has received a contract to provide project management services in connection with the construction of the Mall of Qatar in Doha.

The three-year contract has an estimated value to Hill of QR35 million ($9.6 million), the company said in a statement.

The Mall of Qatar is expected to serve 20 million customers annually and will feature a three-storey central amphitheatre with a massive domed roof, called the Oasis, housing themed restaurants, fine dining and family fun food experiences.

Spread over 165,000 square metres, the mall will have a major hypermarket, five department stores, 20 restaurants and an indoor streetscape with flagship stores from around the world.

"This will be a retail attraction like no other in Doha," said Mohammed Al Rais, senior vice president and managing director (Middle East) for Hill's Project Management Group.

"We are very excited to be involved with the construction of such an impressive project," added Al Rais.

Hill International provides programme management, project management, construction management, construction claims and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets.