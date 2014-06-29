Hill Int'l wins contract to manage Mall of Qatar construction

US project management firm says it has been awarded three-year deal connected to retail project

By Andy Sambidge
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 5:43 PM

Hill International has announced that it has received a contract to provide project management services in connection with the construction of the Mall of Qatar in Doha.

The three-year contract has an estimated value to Hill of QR35 million ($9.6 million), the company said in a statement.

The Mall of Qatar is expected to serve 20 million customers annually and will feature a three-storey central amphitheatre with a massive domed roof, called the Oasis, housing themed restaurants, fine dining and family fun food experiences.

Spread over 165,000 square metres, the mall will have a major hypermarket, five department stores, 20 restaurants and an indoor streetscape with flagship stores from around the world.

"This will be a retail attraction like no other in Doha," said Mohammed Al Rais, senior vice president and managing director (Middle East) for Hill's Project Management Group.

"We are very excited to be involved with the construction of such an impressive project," added Al Rais.

Hill International provides programme management, project management, construction management, construction claims and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets.

Related:

Stories

Mall of Qatar targets new luxury brands for Middle East

Some Doha malls will fail, says Mall of Qatar boss

Mall of Qatar inks IMAX deal as part of multiplex plan

Doha Festival City firm awards $453m construction contract

Qatar plans first outlet mall to offer 30% discounts

Galleries
World's richest Arabs in retail

World's richest Arabs in retail

Companies

Hill International

Also in Construction

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Also in Qatar

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Qatar tests cooled helmets to help construction workers beat heat

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking