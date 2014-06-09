Hilton to build MidEast's biggest beach resort in Qatar

Hilton Worldwide on Monday announced plans with investors Al-Rayyan Hospitality to develop the largest beach resort in the Middle East at Salwa Beach in Qatar.

The hotel giant said in a statement that the development will be the largest of its kind in the Middle East and will be built on 104 hectares of prime land and coastline in the south west corner of Qatar.

The 362-key Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Qatar, will form the centrepiece of the resort's grand plan and will feature an abundance of amenities extending along both sides of the hotel and the full length of the shoreline, Hilton said.

Facilities already agreed will include a waterpark, a luxury marina and yacht club, a dive centre, cinemas, a wealth of premier retail shopping and numerous restaurants.

Rob Palleschi, global head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts said: "Combining the pleasures of an upscale retreat with the brand's hallmarks of excellence, today's signing of Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Qatar is truly a landmark announcement for the Middle East and for Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

"The hotel is an excellent example of the brand's versatility and innovative hospitality qualities which continue to generate considerable interest from discerning investors looking for experienced, trustworthy operators with a solid reputation for delivering success."

The resort will incorporate 246 deluxe rooms in the main hotel building, including 35 suites, and flanked on both sides by two small villages of family villas.

One village of 32 one and two-bedroom suites will reflect authentic Arabic architecture and the second village will comprise 84 larger, more spacious villas of up to five-bedrooms.

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas, Qatar will also boast a health club & spa, several outdoor pools, meeting and event function space and a choice of 13 restaurants, bars and lounges.

Rudi Jagersbacher, president, Hilton Worldwide Middle East & Africa said: "We are extremely proud to introduce this landmark property, the biggest resort hotel of its kind in the region and an outstanding addition to our expanding portfolio.

"Today's signing reflects Hilton Worldwide's famous pioneering spirit as we set a new benchmark in resort accommodation in Qatar and create a new destination for the Middle East."

Mohammed Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, group executive manager of Al Rayyan Hospitality added: "We sought an internationally recognised brand to match our strategy to create a best in class resort destination with the very best facilities and service. Hilton Worldwide's established global credentials makes for a compelling partnership and will help us to deliver a truly exceptional guest experience."