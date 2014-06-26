Hilton opens second Doubletree in Dubai in JBR

Doubletree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach, the second property for the Hilton Worlwide brand in the emirate, has officially opened.

Located on The Walk, the hotel has 110 one-, two-and three-bedroom suites, some with a fully-equipped kitchen, offering views of the Arabian Gulf Sea and The Palm Jumeirah.

Owned by Al Ain Hospitality, the hospitality business arm of Al Ain Properties, it forms part of a larger dual-tower upscale development which also includes a residential complex.

Hilton Worldwide Middle East & Africa president Rudi Jagersbacher said: “The recent DoubleTree by Hilton openings in the UAE have been embraced by both domestic guests and international travellers.

“Doubletree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach expands the geographical diversity of the brand and provides affordable full-service hospitality to satisfy the needs of both short and long term guests.”

The hotel has complimentary in-room Wi-Fi for Hilton HHonors Diamond and Gold members, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi in all public areas.

It also has eight meeting rooms with flexible sizes, a complimentary 24-hour connectivity centre and a complimentary 24-hour fitness centre overlooking the Arabian Gulf Sea.

The Breakwater Health Club at the hotel includes four dedicated treatment rooms, a steam room, Jacuzzi and sauna. Guests can also take advantage of an outdoor infinity pool or the hotel’s private beach, the Areia Beach Club.

Doubletree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach general manager Hassan El Wahidi said: “It is very exciting to be a part of the growth of the DoubleTree brand in Dubai with this new opening. The hotel enjoys a perfect location by the sea in one of the most vibrant areas of the city, which suits guests who are looking for a personalized level of service.

“My team and I are looking forward to delivering the special comforts and acts of kindness that guests have come to expect from DoubleTree by Hilton hotels around the world.

The four dining options at the hotel are: Al Maeda, featuring upscale Arabic cuisine and an outdoor terrace with sea view; The Kitchen Table, serving the signature Wake Up Doubletree Breakfast and a broad selection of local and international fresh dishes; Areia Beach Bar & Grill where guests can taste the authentic flavors of Arabic style BBQ and watch the sunset over the sea; and the Maiya Lounge, a relaxing setup with a selection of waters from around the world, specialty hot & cold beverages and a variety of light menu items including pastries, salads, sandwiches and fruits.

Earlier this year, Hilton opened the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Residences Dubai - Al Barsha. It also has two Doubletree properties in Ras al Khaimah.