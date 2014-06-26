Hilton opens second Doubletree in Dubai in JBR

New property has 110 suites and is fourth for brand to open in the UAE

By Rahul Odedra
  • Thursday, 26 June 2014 1:16 PM
A bedroom at the new Doubletree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach

A bedroom at the new Doubletree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach

Doubletree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach, the second property for the Hilton Worlwide brand in the emirate, has officially opened.

Located on The Walk, the hotel has 110 one-, two-and three-bedroom suites, some with a fully-equipped kitchen, offering views of the Arabian Gulf Sea and The Palm Jumeirah.

Owned by Al Ain Hospitality, the hospitality business arm of Al Ain Properties, it forms part of a larger dual-tower upscale development which also includes a residential complex.

Hilton Worldwide Middle East & Africa president Rudi Jagersbacher said: “The recent DoubleTree by Hilton openings in the UAE have been embraced by both domestic guests and international travellers.

“Doubletree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach expands the geographical diversity of the brand and provides affordable full-service hospitality to satisfy the needs of both short and long term guests.”

The hotel has complimentary in-room Wi-Fi for Hilton HHonors Diamond and Gold members, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi in all public areas.

It also has eight meeting rooms with flexible sizes, a complimentary 24-hour connectivity centre and a complimentary 24-hour fitness centre overlooking the Arabian Gulf Sea.

The Breakwater Health Club at the hotel includes four dedicated treatment rooms, a steam room, Jacuzzi and sauna. Guests can also take advantage of an outdoor infinity pool or the hotel’s private beach, the Areia Beach Club.

Doubletree by Hilton Dubai - Jumeirah Beach general manager Hassan El Wahidi said: “It is very exciting to be a part of the growth of the DoubleTree brand in Dubai with this new opening. The hotel enjoys a perfect location by the sea in one of the most vibrant areas of the city, which suits guests who are looking for a personalized level of service.

“My team and I are looking forward to delivering the special comforts and acts of kindness that guests have come to expect from DoubleTree by Hilton hotels around the world.

The four dining options at the hotel are: Al Maeda, featuring upscale Arabic cuisine and an outdoor terrace with sea view; The Kitchen Table, serving the signature Wake Up Doubletree Breakfast and a broad selection of local and international fresh dishes; Areia Beach Bar & Grill where guests can taste the authentic flavors of Arabic style BBQ and watch the sunset over the sea; and the Maiya Lounge, a relaxing setup with a selection of waters from around the world, specialty hot & cold beverages and a variety of light menu items including pastries, salads, sandwiches and fruits.

Earlier this year, Hilton opened the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Residences Dubai - Al Barsha. It also has two Doubletree properties in Ras al Khaimah.

Related:

Stories

Hilton to build MidEast's biggest beach resort in Qatar

Hilton says to launch new brand Curio in Qatar in 2016

Hilton Worldwide: A cultural revolution

Hotel investors target UAE, Saudi as key cities post growth

Hilton to manage 366-room Saadiyat Island resort

Hilton inks deal for new Mall of the Emirates hotel

Hilton CEO mulls over new lifestyle brand

Galleries
Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

Revealed: Most expensive hotel suites in the UAE

20 hot new hotels that opened in Q1

20 hot new hotels that opened in Q1

Companies

Hilton Worldwide

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking