Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah is to be located on the site of the former Hilton Ras Al Khaimah

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 December 2016 12:52 AM

RAK National Hotels, a subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding, and Hilton Worldwide have announced that Hilton’s first mid-market hotel in Ras Al Khaimah is scheduled to open by the second quarter of 2017.

The announcement was confirmed ahead of the 2016 Ras Al Khaimah Finance and Investment Forum, which took place this week.

Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah is to be located on the site of the former Hilton Ras Al Khaimah, which closed in January 2015 to allow a multi-million dirham refurbishment project.

The property will feature 240 rooms, an extensive conference and events facility, a restaurant, lounge/bar and pool deck, a statement said.

Mahmoud Mokhtar, country manager, Ras Al Khaimah, Hilton Worldwide added: “We were one of the first international groups to spot the potential of this Emirate and now we’re continuing to move ahead of the pack by evolving our portfolio to satisfy the destination’s growing demand for mid-market accommodation.

"Our team is working hard towards an expected opening date of Q2 next year and we look forward to welcoming our first Hilton Garden Inn guests soon.”

Yannis Anagnostakis, CEO of RAK National Hotels, said the new hotel is expected to meet the needs of the modern traveller "who is shifting towards valuing experiences offered by the destination and the feeling of being connected".

