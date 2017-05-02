Hilton says to launch first hotel in Bahrain

|Home
Agreement is signed with landowner King Faisal Corniche Development for $66m hotel and residences
Hilton Hotels & Resorts has signed to open a $66 million hotel and residences in Bahrain, the US-listed hospitality firm said on Tuesday.
The 210-room Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences will be located at The Avenues in Manama – a new retail and leisure destination scheduled to open later this year.
The company signed an agrement with landowner King Faisal Corniche Development (KFCD) and Mabanee to develop the hotel, which will mark the debut of the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand in Bahrain.
Hilton is also working with KFCD and Mabanee on the Waldorf Astoria and a Hilton Garden Inn at The Avenues, Kuwait.
Hilton Bahrain Bay Hotel & Residences will be directly attached to The Avenues and construction of the hotel is already under way.
The first phase of The Avenues comprises 40,000 square metres of retail and restaurant brands and whose second will add a further 30,000 square metres of gross leasable area (GLA. The site is located on the waterfront of Bahrain Bay.
Rudi Jagersbacher, president, Middle East, Africa & Turkey for Hilton Worldwide, said: “It is very exciting for us to be bringing our core Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to Bahrain for the first time.
“This represents a significant commitment to the market for us and we are doing so with a trusted partner in KFCD, and at a location which is set to become one of the country’s premier attractions for both visitors and local residents.”
