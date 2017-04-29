Hilton says to open 16,000 hotel rooms in Gulf by 2020

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
US hospitality giant plans to nearly treble its presence in Saudi Arabia over the same period
US hotel giant Hilton has announced that it has more than 16,000 rooms under construction in the Gulf region which will open by 2020.
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta underlined the importance of the region to his company’s ambitious expansion plans.
He said Hilton has a total of over 21,000 rooms in its pipeline across the Gulf, with the six markets of the GCC contributing more than a third of Hilton’s pipeline rooms across the Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East, North Africa & Turkey, Hilton said: “Our active pipeline of 16,000 rooms under construction in the GCC is more than double the number of our nearest competitor.
"The deals we are signing are not just there on paper, they are quickly progressing through design and construction. The value we drive for our owners facilitates the speed of this growth as owners want to come back for more.”
Hilton said in a statement that it has the largest active pipeline in the GCC both in terms of the number of rooms and properties in construction.
It added that Saudi Arabia is the market undergoing most extensive growth with the 7,900 rooms Hilton is developing there set to near triple the company’s presence in the market.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Oman all count Hilton as the hotel company with largest number of rooms under construction.
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
We have Saudis both male and female working the tills in supermarkets here in Riyadh - well we did at lunchtime when I popped out to get some tooth paste... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 8:47 AM - Juan
They should look at how Brazil accomplished this when the capital was moved from Rio to Brasilia. moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:11 PM - R. Contreras
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules