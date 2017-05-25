Hip hotel brand Mama Shelter to open in Dubai in 2020

AccorHotels unveils details of its first Mama Shelter boutique hotel in Dubai, to be located in Business Bay

By Sarah Townsend
  • Thursday, 25 May 2017 1:59 PM

AccorHotels has unveiled new details of its first Mama Shelter boutique hotel in Dubai, to be located in Business Bay and open in 2020.

Arabian Business revealed in April that an agreement had been reached to bring the Mama Shelter brand to Dubai.

AccorHotel’s Middle East and Africa CEO Olivier Granet said the hotel would fill a gap in the market for a high-quality, yet affordable, ‘lifestyle’ hotel brand.

Mama Shelter Dubai will be the brand’s eighth location and has been designed by Franklin Azzi Architecture, Accor said in a statement on Thursday.

The hotel will have 201 rooms and 80 residences featuring elements crafted by interior designer Thierry Gaugain.

Guests will be able to unwind at an all-day dining restaurant, trendy rooftop bar, lobby bar, café, volleyball court, basketball court and swimming pool.

Mama Shelter launched in 2008 in Paris as a hip concept created by French designer Philippe Starck in partnership with former Club Med CEO Serge Trigano.

Targeting tech-savvy millennials, Mama Shelter has since expanded in seven cities including Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseilles, Prague, Istanbul and Rio de Janeiro, and features free iMacs in every room and lively casual restaurants.

“We knew Dubai was the perfect destination for our eighth Mama Shelter property because the city embodies the MAMA spirit with its bustling excitement and international appeal,” said Mama Shelter Founder Serge Trigano.

“Mama Shelter Dubai will not just be a place for business meetings and flythroughs, but a place to live, work, laugh, debate, celebrate, and at the end of the night, come home to MAMA."

Bader Mohamed Yousuf Bukhamas, chairman of Khamas Group of Investment Companies, the site owner said, “We are delighted to partner with an international operator such as AccorHotels for the launch of its iconic lifestyle brand Mama Shelter in the Middle East.”

The Dubai hotel marks the Gulf debut of one of Accor’s new brands following its acquisition of Fairmont Raffles Hotels International (FRHI) last year.

