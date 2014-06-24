Home builders unable to keep pace with Qatar's booming population: report

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Government estimates the country’s population will surge 15 percent in 2014 alone to reach 2.4 million residents.
Home builders in Qatar are unable to keep pace with the country’s rapidly growing population, leading to housing shortages and rising rents, new reports show, Doha News reported.
Research by Qatar-based Al Asmakh Real Estate Development found residential rents increased five to 10 percent in the first three months of the year. A separate report by Colliers International puts the average increase slightly lower, at four percent.
According to the two companies, market forces are set to put further upward pressure on rents in the coming years as demand for housing outpaces supply, the website reported.
Colliers estimated 22,000 new homes will be constructed by 2018, adding to Qatar’s existing housing stock of 122,000 units.
However, demand for housing is set to reach 266,000 units – excluding labour camps – over the same timeframe, a 122,000 shortfall.
“Doha’s residential real estate market will continue to remain significantly undersupplied over the next five years,” Colliers said.
Despite these increases, average rental rates are still below the peaks reached in 2008 before the global financial crisis hit the Gulf and sent property prices plummeting.
According to Al Asmakh, high-end three and four-bedroom villas in Onaiza and Al Waab rent for QR18,000 ($4,944) a month, while similar-sized villas in Madinat Khalifa, Gharrafa, and Al Hilal are slightly less expensive, at QR13,000 to QR15,000 a month.
The firm found that average rental rates for two-bedroom apartments were QR15,500 in the Pearl-Qatar and QR14,500 in West Bay. Two-bedroom units average QR8,000 in Al Saad and QR7,500 in Old Airport.
Meanwhile, a government crackdown on illegally partitioned villas was likely to exacerbate the shortage, with inspectors stepping up their enforcement of laws prohibiting unauthorised modifications of homes.
Al Asmakh’s report also raised questions over whether there is enough accommodation for low-income expats amid predictions Qatar needs to recruit another 500,000 workers to construct the buildings and infrastructure projects leading up to the 2022 World Cup, Doha News reported.
The government estimated the country’s population would surge 15 percent in 2014 alone to reach 2.4 million residents.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules