Hong Kong hires banks for first Islamic bond

Issue is expected to raise between $500m and $1bn

By Reuters
  • Friday, 4 July 2014 2:59 PM

Hong Kong has mandated HSBC , Standard Chartered, CIMB Group Holdings and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange its first Islamic bond issue, IFR reported on Friday.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is handling the deal, which is expected in September, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said citing sources close to the deal.

The Islamic bond, or sukuk, is expected to raise between $500m and $1bn. It will likely have a tenor of 5 years and will be targeted at global institutional investors, Peter Pang, HKMA deputy chief executive, told a conference in April.

Hong Kong lawmakers passed a tax bill in late March to allow for sukuk sales.

Related:

Stories

Islamic banking rebrands in bid to go mainstream

Revealed: Sukuk pipeline - Issue plans around the world

UK mandates banks for maiden sovereign sukuk 'in coming weeks'

M&S Saudi franchise owner in $133m debut sukuk issue

Dubai named second most popular city for Brit execs abroad

Also in Markets

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Gulf stocks barely move before Saudi budget

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Does the Saudi IPO signal the end of the age of oil?

Saudis may want to capitalise on an asset that’s only going to...

China paves way for market-based IPO system

China paves way for market-based IPO system

A new law would let companies, not regulators, determine when...

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Trading from the frontline in Palestine

Palestine’s economy has been crippled by the war on Gaza but...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking