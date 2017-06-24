Hospitality firm in legal move to take back control of Dubai hotel

DIFC Courts has issued a court order prohibiting the owner of the Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai hotel from preventing Viceroy Hotels and Resorts from managing and operating the hotel.

Viceroy said in a statement that it requested the DIFC Courts’ assistance following the actions taken by the hotel’s owner on Monday when it announced the takeover of the hotel by FIVE Hotels and Resorts and took steps to attempt to remove Viceroy from the property.

Viceroy claimed the owner’s actions at that time breached the existing hotel management agreement, adding that it is currently taking steps to ensure that the hotel’s owner complies fully with the terms of the court order and the hotel management agreement.

Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotel Group, said: “Contrary to the hotel owner’s statements and subsequent media reports, Viceroy has always been, and remains, the legal operator of the Viceroy Palm Jumeirah Dubai.

“The court’s order requires, among other things, Viceroy’s name, signage and branding to be reinstated at the hotel. Our priority remains to work with our outstanding hotel colleagues to ensure continuity of service and consistent delivery of a guest experience in keeping with the Viceroy ideology. We will continue to work strenuously with our legal team to ensure we achieve this.”

He added: “Viceroy is immensely proud to contribute to Dubai’s dynamic hospitality landscape with the opening of our Palm Jumeirah hotel on March 31. We are committed to supporting Dubai’s vision to be a leading tourism market and will strongly resist any attempts to threaten this.”

Viceroy Hotels and Resorts signed a long term hotel management agreement to operate the Palm Jumeirah hotel in 2013. The resort officially opened on March 31.

On Monday, Aloki Batra, CEO of FIVE Hospitality said in a statement: “We believe now is the right time to disrupt the hospitality industry. The people who actually provide a hospitality experience never receive the real benefits while most of the commercial benefits are taken in most cases by operators.

"This needs to change. There needs to be a much more equitable distribution and we will be introducing this in our hospitality vertical immediately to ensure our philosophy is executed from the heart.”

FIVE Holdings, the Dubai-based real estate development and hospitality group previously known as SKAI Holdings, also announced the launch of FIVE Hotels & Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand, under its subsidiary FIVE Hospitality.