Hotel giant IHG reveals plan for two Abu Dhabi properties

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Wednesday announced the signing of two new hotels in Abu Dhabi which will mark the entry of a second InterContinental and second Holiday Inn property into the UAE capital.

The hotel giant said it has signed a 20-year management agreement with the National Corporation of Tourism and Hotels for InterContinental Abu Dhabi - Grand Marina.

The new 184-key hotel will feature rooms and serviced apartments along with a range of food and beverage and entertainment facilities including a Michelin star signature restaurant with a rooftop bar.

Due to open in 2016, the hotel will also have meeting space catering for the ever growing Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions (MICE) market.

IHG also said it has signed a management agreement with Pearl Azure Hotel Management for the 257-key Holiday Inn Downtown Abu Dhabi, which will be a conversion of the current Sands Hotel.

Featuring a restaurant, bar, pool, fitness centre and dedicated meeting space, the new hotel will undergo a refurbishment and open as a Holiday Inn by the end of 2014, IHG said in a statement.

Pascal Gauvin, chief operating officer, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: "As the capital of the UAE and one of the fastest growing cities in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi is a key market for IHG and we see strong potential for all our brands here.

"We have had a long and successful partnership with the National Corporation of Tourism and Hotels and Pearl Azure Hotel Management for nearly two decades now. The signing of the new InterContinental and Holiday Inn is a fantastic step in for both our owners and IHG and we look forward to continuing our partnership to develop more industry-leading hotels for the growing travel market in Abu Dhabi."

IHG currently has 18 hotels open in the UAE across five brands, with another seven in the pipeline.