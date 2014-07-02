Hotel giant IHG reveals plan for two Abu Dhabi properties

Second InterContinental and second Holiday Inn hotels planned to enter the UAE capital market

By Andy Sambidge
  • Wednesday, 2 July 2014 1:20 PM
Pascal Gauvin, chief operating officer, India, Middle East and Africa for IHG. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Pascal Gauvin, chief operating officer, India, Middle East and Africa for IHG. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Wednesday announced the signing of two new hotels in Abu Dhabi which will mark the entry of a second InterContinental and second Holiday Inn property into the UAE capital.

The hotel giant said it has signed a 20-year management agreement with the National Corporation of Tourism and Hotels for InterContinental Abu Dhabi - Grand Marina.

The new 184-key hotel will feature rooms and serviced apartments along with a range of food and beverage and entertainment facilities including a Michelin star signature restaurant with a rooftop bar.

Due to open in 2016, the hotel will also have meeting space catering for the ever growing Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions (MICE) market.

IHG also said it has signed a management agreement with Pearl Azure Hotel Management for the 257-key Holiday Inn Downtown Abu Dhabi, which will be a conversion of the current Sands Hotel.

Featuring a restaurant, bar, pool, fitness centre and dedicated meeting space, the new hotel will undergo a refurbishment and open as a Holiday Inn by the end of 2014, IHG said in a statement.

Pascal Gauvin, chief operating officer, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: "As the capital of the UAE and one of the fastest growing cities in the Middle East, Abu Dhabi is a key market for IHG and we see strong potential for all our brands here.

"We have had a long and successful partnership with the National Corporation of Tourism and Hotels and Pearl Azure Hotel Management for nearly two decades now. The signing of the new InterContinental and Holiday Inn is a fantastic step in for both our owners and IHG and we look forward to continuing our partnership to develop more industry-leading hotels for the growing travel market in Abu Dhabi."

IHG currently has 18 hotels open in the UAE across five brands, with another seven in the pipeline.

Related:

Stories

Hotel giant IHG plans luxury project in Muscat

Hotel giant announces third Saudi Staybridge property

Hotel giant plans to open fourth Crowne Plaza in Dubai

World's largest Holiday Inn to be built in Makkah

Galleries
Revealed: 2014's most exciting upcoming MidEast hotels

Revealed: 2014's most exciting upcoming MidEast hotels

Companies

InterContinental Hotels Group

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking