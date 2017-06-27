Hotel giant inks deal to build, operate Kuwaiti properties

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), has announced an agreement with Bukhamseen Group Holding Company to build and operate hotels in Kuwait.

Under the terms of the agreement, IHG will expand its brand portfolio and hotel footprint in the market in an exclusive collaboration with the Kuwaiti group.

The agreement grants country-wide exclusivity to the Bukhamseen Group for a 10-year term and covers six IHG brands, including InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Resort, Holiday Inn Express and Staybridge Suites.

Bukhamseen has operations in several markets in the Middle East including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Syria and Lebanon.

IHG currently operates three hotels in Kuwait in partnership with Bukhamseen Group - Crowne Plaza Al Thuraya City, Holiday Inn Al Thuraya City and Holiday Inn Salmiya.

The newest venture located adjacent to the Crowne Plaza Al Thuraya City and Holiday Inn Al Thuraya City, is the InterContinental Al Thuraya that is currently under construction and is due to open in 2019.

Pascal Gauvin, chief operating officer, India, Middle Eastnd Africa, IHG said: “Our relationship with the Bukhamseen group goes back over three decades, and together we have established a strong presence for IHG in Kuwait, with three operational hotels and one under construction. Each one of these hotels has a successful legacy in the country and we are confident that our future ventures together will follow suit.”

Jawad Ahmed Bukhamseen, founder and chairman, Bukhamseen Group Holding Company added: “It is our pleasure to strengthen this association further through an exclusive agreement which will allow us to continue to deliver hotels of international standard in Kuwait and cater to the guests looking for a truly local, Kuwaiti experience.”