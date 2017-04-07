Hotel giant inks deal for new Sharjah hotel

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Suites will offer 254 suites, apartments; set to open in 2020

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 7 April 2017 12:33 AM
The DoubleTree brand of Hilton - seen here in Chicago - will make its debut in Sharjah in 2020.

Hotel giant Hilton has signed a management agreement with Al Marwan Group to debut a new DoubleTree by Hilton property in Sharjah.

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Suites represents an investment of $43 million and will offer 254 suites and serviced apartments to visitors of the UAE’s third largest city from 2020.

“Although less well known than its neighbours, Sharjah is a well frequented destination for industrial and GCC tourists,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development, Middle East & North Africa, Hilton.

“Responsible for nearly half of the UAE’s oil output, the Emirate is a buzz with international trade and traffic. Coupled with burgeoning demand from cultural GCC tourists, Sharjah is a prominent location to introduce our DoubleTree by Hilton brand,” he added.

Marwan al Zaiem, Al Marwan Group, said: “Hilton is the foremost hospitality company in the world and - with this terrific project and unbeatable location on the Al Majaz Waterfront - we look forward to embarking on our journey into the industry with them.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Sharjah Waterfront Hotel & Suites sits in a prime location in the centre of the city, opposite Al Majaz Waterfront.

The hotel, which will include an all-day dining restaurant, lobby café, indoor pool, two gyms and treatment rooms, will be Hilton’s second property in the emirate following the Hilton Sharjah, which opened in 2011.

