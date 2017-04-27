Hotels for grown ups

Children are a joy and a blessing, but sometimes, all you want and need is some peace and quiet amongst like-minded adults, without the noise level the little ones bring along.

Especially on holiday, spending time with adults only can be truly relaxing. Thankfully, the hospitality industry caters to travellers who prefer to stay in a hotel where kids don’t come.

Book a room at any of the following grown-ups only hotels on tajawal and enjoy some quality time with your loved one, a friend or even by yourself, while you embrace tranquility and luxury during your stay.

Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary, Phuket

If you are looking for the ultimate retreat with endless hours of pampering sessions in a romantic setting, the Banyan Tree Spa Sanctuary in Phuket, Thailand, is your go-to destination.

Settle in for some luxurious rejuvenation time in on of the stunning guest villas that feature floating bed pavilions, private gardens, a jet and plunge pool.

Shangri-La’s Barr Al Jissah Resort & Spa, Oman

The 5-star resort close to the city centre of Oman’s capital actually has three different hotel options, with the 180 rooms and suites at the Al Husn property dedicated to adults.



Amongst the most luxurious option to stay in Oman, the hotel features a private 100-metre beach, as well as complimentary treats including afternoon tea, mini-bar contents and pre-dinner cocktails.

Komandoo Island Resort, Maldives

One of the few adult-only hotels in the Maldives, the Komandoo Island Resort on the Lhaviyani Atoll offers great value for money. It’s rather small, offering privacy and tranquillity combined with an infinity pool overlooking the crystal clear blue waters, as well as excellent dining.



Albeit its 45-flight distance from Male Airport, the remotely located resort offers its guests lots of free perks to compensate.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai

This boutique desert resort welcomes guests with private luxury bungalows designed with the Arabian heritage in mind, all equipped with plunge pools and a dining deck for ultimate privacy.



Enjoy fine dining in the comfort of your own veranda whilst you look out into the vast desert landscape and spot an oryx, camel and other wildlife.

Hanging Gardens of Bali

This iconic 7-star property in a secluded rainforest location close to Ubud is popular amongst honeymooners and travellers, looking for the utmost in luxury and relaxation.



Renowned for its award-winning main pool that overlooks the jungle, the Hanging Gardens of Bali hotel offers 44 suites and private villas with breathtaking views, a luxury spa, and gourmet dining for the most discerned traveller.

