How much is Qatar spending for the World Cup?

By AFP
  • Friday, 19 May 2017 11:17 AM
Construction workers on Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Construction workers on Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The Khalifa International Stadium has the much-talked-about cooling technology that was central to Qatar's bid for the World Cup.

But it has been refurbished at what cost?

Khalifa is the scene of one of Qatar's major sporting triumphs, the 1992 Gulf Cup victory.

It was also the stadium where Saudi Arabia secured their first World Cup qualification, with a thrilling 4-3 win over Iran.

It will house 40,000 fans during the World Cup, hosting matches played up to the quarter-final stage.

Nasser Al-Khater, a senior figure at World Cup organising body, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, would not give a figure for the redevelopment of Khalifa, though one estimate puts the cost at $90 million (82 million euros).

Qatar is spending up to $10 billion on stadiums and training grounds, officials have said previously.

However, Khater denied reports this year that the country has slashed its budget by up to 40 per cent, claiming the original figure needed for stadiums was an estimate only.

In February, Qatar's finance minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi said the country was spending almost $500m every week on major infrastructure projects for football’s biggest tournament.

Khalifa's rebuild has not been without tragedy though.

In January, it was announced that Briton Zac Cox died in a fall at the stadium. 

One of Qatar's strongest critics over labour conditions for migrant workers, Amnesty International, claimed in 2016 that workers at Khalifa suffered "systematic labour abuse", a claim it repeated on Thursday.

