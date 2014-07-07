Hues Hotels & Resorts to open two more UAE hotels

New hotels under development in Sharjah and Fujairah.

By Parinaaz Navdar
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 12:08 PM
Hues Hotels & Resorts marketing coordinator Hanna Kraskouskaya.

Hues Hotels & Resorts is to open two new properties in the UAE, as well as one in Belarus, marketing coordinator Hanna Kraskouskaya has told Hotelier Middle East.

“Hues Hotels & Resorts plans to provide a broader range of excellent hospitality options including resorts, hotel apartments and larger hotel properties. As part of its expansion plans, we will open further properties in the UAE and beyond, including a second property in Sharjah, the Hues Fujairah Resort and another establishment in Minsk, Belarus,” she said.

The Hues Fujairah Resort in the emirate’s Al Fuqait area will feature 30-35 private villas, each with five to ten rooms catering to big families, amenities such as butler service and private swimming pools. The 15,000 square metre project is being constructed at a cost of AED90m ($24.5m).

The three-star Hues Hotel in Minsk, Belarus will open by the end of 2014, and will feature a modern design and architectural concept, and a twist on traditional hospitality management in Belarus.

More information on the second Sharjah property was not available.

Hues Hotels & Resorts, owned by Bin Suloom Group, architecture and design firm Draw Link and Tierramar Management Consultancy, operates two properties in the UAE – the Hues Boutique Hotel in Dubai, and 72 by Hues in Sharjah.

