Human rights group says two Bahrainis at 'imminent risk of execution'

A human rights group has claimed that two Bahrainis appear to be at imminent risk of execution despite the authorities’ failure to properly investigate their allegations of torture.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement that both Mohamed Ramadan and Husain Ali Moosa have disavowed confessions that they allege were the result of torture and that were used as evidence in a trial that violated international due process standards.

It added that the January 15 executions of three other Bahrainis in a similar case have raised concerns that Bahrain will approve the executions of Ramadan and Moosa, who face the death penalty for a February 2014 bombing that resulted in the death of a policeman.

Human Rights Watch said its analysis of their trial and appeal judgments found that their convictions were based almost exclusively on their confessions, which both men retracted.

“Bahrain should not under any circumstances execute two more young men, especially where there is credible evidence of confessions obtained through torture and unsound convictions,” said Joe Stork, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.

On December 29, 2014, Bahrain’s fourth superior criminal court convicted Ramadan and Moosa of the premeditated murder of Abd al-Wahid Sayyid Muhammad Faqir, a policeman who died from injuries caused by an improvised explosive device in Muharraq on February 14, 2014. The court convicted 10 other Bahrainis of involvement in the bombing and sentenced them to between six years and life in prison.

On January 17, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said it was “appalled” by the January 15 execution of Sami Mushaima, Ali al-Singace, and Abbas al-Sameea, charged with the murder of three police officers, citing their alleged torture.

France also condemned the executions, while the UK and the European Union issued statements reiterating their opposition to the death penalty.

“Investigations into torture should be conducted before trials not after them,” Stork said. “Similarly, the UK, France, Germany, and the EU should publicly condemn this unfair trial and oppose these sentences before Bahrain assembles its firing squad.”