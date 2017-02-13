Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts

US-based firm has in recent months cut fares by 15-20% for passengers amid growing competition

By Reuters
  • Monday, 13 February 2017 3:54 PM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.

The US-based company, which started operations in Doha in 2014, has in recent months cut fares by 15-20 percent for passengers amid growing competition from local firms.

Uber drivers in Doha stayed home on Monday to protest the cuts and an "upfront" service launched by Uber in November that allows passengers to view the total fare before their journey.

"The upfront isn't fair. If you get stuck in traffic or the passenger makes extra stops during the journey, we receive nothing for that," said John, an Ethiopian driver who declined to give his second name.

"If they don't raise fares and treat drivers better we have many other platforms we can go to. I have a family to support," he said.

Uber has tried to drive down taxi fares to win customers from local rivals in Qatar like Careem which has a larger market share than Uber in most of the 32 cities in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan region in which it operates.

An Uber spokesman in Dubai said the company was "committed to dialogue with partner drivers" and had made improving their experience a priority.

"We are very proud of the high quality service they offer to riders who want to get around Doha with a safe, efficient and affordable ride," said the spokesman in a statement.

Thousands of Ethiopians, Indians and Nepalis work as Uber drivers in wealthy Qatar where unions and labour protests are banned and authorities penalise dissent with jail terms or immediate deportation.

Some drivers say they have struggled since an oil slump in mid-2014 that has squeezed state finances and last year saw Doha raise the domestic price of gasoline by 30 percent.

Related:

Stories

Careem back on the road in Abu Dhabi

Uber gets first female limo driver in Dubai

Uber to provide 14,000 Dubai limousine, taxis under new RTA deal

Dubai introduces fees for using ride-hailing apps

Uber to deliver serenades on Valentine's Day

Galleries
In pictures: Uber experiments with driverless cars

In pictures: Uber experiments with driverless cars

In pictures: Taxi drivers stage protests against Uber in Mexico

In pictures: Taxi drivers stage protests against Uber in Mexico

Also in Transport

Dubai eyes launch of world's first driverless flying cars in July

Tesla launches in the UAE with Model S and Model X

Also in Qatar

Trump makes tempered pledge to support US carriers in face of Gulf rivals

Qatar Airways ready to 'open its books for US inspection', says Al Baker

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking