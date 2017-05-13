Hyatt eyes 14 more hotels in Middle East expansion plan

Hotel giant Hyatt has announced plans to expand its brand footprint in the Gulf and wider Middle East region with the signing of management agreements for 14 new properties.

Under the agreement, Hyatt-branded hotels across the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, and Hyatt House brands will open in the region over the next few years.

They will be based in cities including Riyadh, Doha, Kuwait City, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Dubai, a statement said.

There are currently 14 Hyatt-branded hotels open in the Middle East and GCC, and the expected openings of these 14 Hyatt-branded hotels would double Hyatt’s brand presence in the region.

“We believe the new agreements being announced today, along with the previously announced properties under development, demonstrate growing confidence among owners and developers in the strength of Hyatt-branded hotels in the Middle East and GCC,” said Peter Norman, senior vice president, acquisitions and development – Europe, Africa, and Middle East (EAME) and Southwest Asia (SWA) for Hyatt.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone for Hyatt – the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand to the Middle East. The growth opportunity in this region is a testament to the global appeal of Hyatt’s entire brand portfolio as it continues to expand worldwide and offer more choices to our guests.”