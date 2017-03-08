Hyperloop firm said to be in talks with GCC wealth funds

US-based futuristic transport firm seeks to raise $300 million from investors over six months; to open subsidiary in the UAE

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 8 March 2017 1:55 PM
Hyperloop One plans to connect key locations across the Gulf region.

Hyperloop One plans to connect key locations across the Gulf region.

Futuristic transport firm Hyperloop Technologies Inc has reportedly said it is in talks with sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf.

While declining to name the countries or funds, Hyperloop One's CEO Rob Lloyd told Indian business news website Mint that it seeks to raise $300 million from investors over six months.

Hyperloop One has seen growing interest from four of the six Gulf states, Lloyd said in an interview, adding that a subsidiary company is to be established in the UAE later this year.

Last October, Hyperloop secured funding from Dubai-based DP World to study a high-speed link between the company’s Jebel Ali port and a new inland container depot, followed weeks later by an agreement to develop plans for cutting travel times between the emirate and Abu Dhabi to 12 minutes.

Lloyd said the Gulf is “potentially one of the best places” to introduce Hyperloop, envisaged by billionaire Elon Musk as a travel system in an airless tube.

Hyperloop One has built a test structure in the Nevada Desert and plans an initial public trial in the first half of this year.

The US-based firm on Tuesday put the cost of traffic congestion between Dubai and Abu Dhabi at almost $800 million in lost working hours.

“Reducing this commute to 12 minutes opens a whole new realm of options,” the company said, adding the investment in a UAE Hyperloop network will unlock economic value 3.5 to 4 times over high speed rail.

In November 2016, the Roads and Transport Authority and Hyperloop One signed a deal to explore the potential for developing a Hyperloop link with Abu Dhabi.

Related:

Stories

Hyperloop to cut travel times between major Gulf cities to under an hour

Dubai's RTA commissions first studies in Hyperloop system

Abu Dhabi to Al Ain Hyperloop plans gather speed

Dubai to build hyperloop connection to Expo 2020 venue

Galleries
In pictures: Hyperloop pod race at the SpaceX headquarters

In pictures: Hyperloop pod race at the SpaceX headquarters

In Pictures: Hyperloop One stages its first public demonstration in Las Vegas

In Pictures: Hyperloop One stages its first public demonstration in Las Vegas

Also in Banking & Finance

UAE's Mubadala still mulling plan to invest in huge tech fund

French bank mulls stake sale in Banque Saudi Fransi

Also in UAE

Dubai Opera offers La Boheme tickets for AED1

Emirates presses ahead with US-Athens route launch despite protests

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

Soft money: will cash transactions soon be a thing of the past?

The rapid digitisation of banking in the UAE is enabling robots...

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Order books for the issue totalled $20bn, showing that Oman can...

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Home insurance in the GCC remains remarkably low, despite arresting...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking