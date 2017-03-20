Iconic Las Vegas hotel brands set to make Dubai debut

MGM, Bellagio hotels will be part of new 26-acre beachfront development after agreement with wasl Hospitality and Leisure

By Staff writer
  Monday, 20 March 2017 5:32 PM

MGM Resorts International, which operates world famous hotel brands such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage, has been picked to run a new resort in Dubai.

Dubai-based wasl Hospitality and Leisure has selected MGM Hospitality to advise on the development of a "premier destination resort" in Dubai and to operate the resort when completed.

The 26-acre prime beachfront development, which will feature an MGM Hotel, MGM Residences and a Bellagio Hotel, will mark the debut of the iconic MGM and Bellagio brand names in the Middle East region.

As part of the two million square-foot development, more than a half-million square feet will feature a theatre, a mix of culinary venues ranging from gourmet to casual dining, specialty retail shops, traditional and interactive museums, a beach club and adventure zones for both adults and children.

The new property will include 1,000 rooms and feature 10 villas and will occupy the longest stretch of waterfront ever developed in Dubai serving as the "anchor" of the expansive beach.

MGM said the integrated resort will be an "entertainment destination of the future, featuring a wide spectrum of activities for all ages".

"We are excited and honoured by the opportunity to introduce our incredible brands in one of the world's fastest growing tourist destinations. This marks the first time we will offer multiple MGM luxury brands at a prime beachfront location," said Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts.

"This agreement, which makes us the development advisor and operator, reflects our commitment to remaining disciplined and focused in our investments while continuing to advance our brand of entertainment resorts in markets around the world."

Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group added: "wasl is proud to be working in partnership with such an internationally acclaimed hotel and resort operator.

"The collaboration also fulfils wasl's mandate to attract global hospitality players to Dubai, where we are constantly striving to raise the bar in the city by offering tourists, residents and visitors ever more sensational hospitality and entertainment experiences."

