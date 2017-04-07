Il Divo, dinosaurs to star at Qatar mall's official opening

Doha’s new retail destination, Mall of Qatar, will have its grand opening ceremony on Saturday, four months after its "soft" launch.

Mall bosses said in a statement that the special event will be packed full of festivities, world class shows and live entertainment .

The classical crossover vocal group, Il Divo, will perform while live stage shows include martial arts group, Shaolin Warriors, and the Dinosaur Zoo.

“We are very pleased to announce the grand opening of Mall of Qatar that will take place on April 8, and we will be honoured by the attendance of Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani," said Rony Mourani, general manager, Mall of Qatar

"Mall of Qatar is the ultimate destination for friends and families and we strive to provide our visitors with unprecedented retailtainment every day."

Mall of Qatar, one of the largest shopping malls in the world, attracted about 100,000 visitors on its soft opening day on December 10.

Doha's new shopping concept with 500,000 sq m of retail space had 220 stores open for the "soft opening".

When fully operational, the sprawling complex will boast over 500 shops including 100 F&B outlets.

As well as shops, the mall will premiere the world’s first resident troupe – offering mall-wide entertainment with 52 weeks of shows on a 360-degree custom developed revolving stage, as well as a multilevel family entertainment complex.

The mall will also feature a 19-screen Cineplex inclusive of IMAX’s revolutionary laser projection and 12 channel immersive sound system on the region’s largest screen. The cinema will also feature the latest 4D projection technology screen, 7 VIP screens, an 8-lane bowling alley, and in-theatre gourmet food services.