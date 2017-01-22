In-form Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi Championship

Englishman posted a five-under-par 67 in his final round to finish 17 under par, one shot ahead of US Open champion Dustin Johnson

  Sunday, 22 January 2017
Britain's Tommy Fleetwood kept his composure to come from behind and win his first European Tour title in more than three years at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Englishman posted a five-under-par 67 in his final round to finish 17 under par -- one shot ahead of US Open champion Dustin Johnson, who hit an eagle on the last, and 2014 Abu Dhabi winner, Pablo Larrazabal of Spain.

Fleetwood's second tour win came after he began the final round one shot behind overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton.

On a day of difficult winds at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Fleetwood posted an outward 36 before making his move on the back nine, chipping in for an eagle at the 10th and hitting three other birdies.

The victory continued Fleetwood's fine recent form, which has seen him post 10 top 20 finishes in his last 14 starts.

"I thought maybe the second win would come sooner to be honest," he told the European tour website. "It's been a massive comeback.

"I had a really hard time from July 2015 to July last year where I really struggled with my game. It's been an awkward curve.

"The only thing left was 'let's get a win' but, you know, if you keep knocking on the door it will come.

"The chip-in on 10, birdie on 11, changed everything. All of a sudden from nowhere I was leading."

Fleetwood's only other tour win was at the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in August 2013.

