Increase in drug-related convictions in Dubai

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Majority arrested were from Gulf countries
Dubai Police saw a rise in the number of people convicted for drug–related offences in the first six months of this year, according to new statistics.
The police authorities arrested a total of 770 people for drug offences during the first six months of 2014, which resulted in the confiscation of 134 kilograms of drugs and 160,697 pills.
The arrests resulted in 599 prosecutions, up 18 percent from last year’s figure of 505 convictions.
Of the 134kg of drugs seized this year, 98kg was heroin, while of those arrested, a total of 341 were from Gulf countries, with 106 from Arab nations.
Detailing the types of drug offences, Dubai Police said 333 were arrested on suspicion of drug use, 262 for possession of narcotics, 99 for delivering drugs, 46 for promotion of drug use, 22 for dealing, seven for importing, and one for distributing drugs.
“The authorities are keen to keep the country and its people safe and away from any drug criminal activity. The UAE has a comprehensive strategy and has made great strides locally and internationally to combat drugs,” Col Eid Mohammad Hareb, director of the anti-narcotics department at Dubai Police, told Abu Dhabi's The National.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules