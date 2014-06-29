Increase in drug-related convictions in Dubai

Dubai Police saw a rise in the number of people convicted for drug–related offences in the first six months of this year, according to new statistics.

The police authorities arrested a total of 770 people for drug offences during the first six months of 2014, which resulted in the confiscation of 134 kilograms of drugs and 160,697 pills.

The arrests resulted in 599 prosecutions, up 18 percent from last year’s figure of 505 convictions.

Of the 134kg of drugs seized this year, 98kg was heroin, while of those arrested, a total of 341 were from Gulf countries, with 106 from Arab nations.

Detailing the types of drug offences, Dubai Police said 333 were arrested on suspicion of drug use, 262 for possession of narcotics, 99 for delivering drugs, 46 for promotion of drug use, 22 for dealing, seven for importing, and one for distributing drugs.

“The authorities are keen to keep the country and its people safe and away from any drug criminal activity. The UAE has a comprehensive strategy and has made great strides locally and internationally to combat drugs,” Col Eid Mohammad Hareb, director of the anti-narcotics department at Dubai Police, told Abu Dhabi's The National.