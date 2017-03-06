India to grow crops to meet UAE food demand

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Crops will be grown keeping the UAE market in mind, says Indian official
India and the UAE are reportedly working on creating a “farm-to-port” special economic zone to meet the latter’s food security interests.
In a joint statement issued during the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed to India in January, the two countries agreed that food security remains an area of high priority for the two sides.
The statement stated that the Indian side welcomed proposal from the UAE for establishing food security parks, including through creation of high quality food processing infrastructure, integrated cold chain, value addition and preserving technology, packaging of food products and marketing.
The Times of India quoted Amar Sinha, secretary, ministry of external affairs, as saying that the initiative will be similar to a special economic zone but in the style of a corporatised farm, where crops are grown keeping the specific UAE market in mind, with dedicated logistics infrastructure all the way to the port.
“The concept has been accepted by both governments. The changing food security laws in India may not apply to the produce from these special food zones. If successful, it would create a whole new sector for agro-industries,” he said.
Last month, Alpen Capital said the Gulf countries were susceptible to global food price shocks due to high import dependency.
The UAE has, in fact, developed a comprehensive plan to secure food supply, which includes investments in farmlands across Namibia, South Africa, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan and Egypt and improving domestic productivity by using new technologies.
However, poor security and political risks affected some of these projects with the UAE now shifting its focus to safer havens such as Eastern Europe, Australia, and North and South America, the consultancy said.
I thought UAE, specially Dubai has some what better habits than neighboring countries in general.
One big issue I find is there is no training... more
Think you have to read the small to understand that it was nominated in the "infrastructure and transport category" - this is residential bliss as anyone... moreMonday, 6 March 2017 8:55 AM - Victory Red
I have also had bitter experiences with Jet Airways. Not a reliable airline in many aspects. moreMonday, 6 March 2017 12:43 PM - Chandra
Some comments one reads here are quite exaggerated and overstated. Take, for example, JRH's description of someone's reaction when he told them the price... moreThursday, 2 March 2017 8:42 AM - WHJ
Every year there's a fantastical new report on how salaries in the UAE are expected to go up by x percent.
Can we please stop this nonsense and... more
After waiting for more than ten years for my apt and paying rent mony for the same years, I hope Schon will COMPENSATE investors whom put their trust and... moreSunday, 5 March 2017 8:49 AM - Houssam
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
4x4 let me guess. Nissan patrol or Land cruiser black windows. The same who drive into the back of your car on SZR and try to overtake everyone on the... moreWednesday, 1 March 2017 9:09 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules