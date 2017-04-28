India's Jet Airways offers cheap fares to UAE workers

Airline part owned by Etihad Airways to mark International Labour Day by offering 12% discount on base fares

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 28 April 2017 1:14 AM

Jet Airways, the Indian airline part-owned by Etihad Airways, will mark International Labour Day by offering discounted fares on its direct flights from UAE to destinations in India and Asia.

The carrier will offer guests a discount of 12 percent on base fare, applicable on tickets booked online via www.jetairways.com or its mobile App, between April 29 and May 1.

The special fares will be applicable only on direct flights operated by Jet Airways, for both one-way and return journeys, the airline said in a statement.

The UAE plays host to a large Indian population that lives and works with family and friends residing in India.

Shakir Kantawala, vice president - Gulf, Middle East & Africa, Jet Airways, said: “We wanted to give the Indian diaspora in the UAE a reason to celebrate this International Labour Day. Many are looking forward to the holiday and reuniting with family and friends back home, and our promotional fares are just a small way of facilitating that.”

Jet Airways currently operates 21 flights between the UAE and India.

