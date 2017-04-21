India's L&T wins $817m power contract in Qatar

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Larsen & Toubro unit is hired by Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation to build substations
The Power Transmission and Distribution Business of L&T Construction has won its single largest order in the Middle East from the Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation, also known as Kahramaa.
The order relates to Kahramaa's ongoing electricity transmission network expansion plan which aims to meet the ever-increasing demand for power in the Gulf state.
The $817 million order will involve the engineering, procurement and construction of 30 new substations of varying voltage levelsand approximately 560km of underground cables, a statement said.
The project is scheduled for completion in phases from 15 to 32 months, it added.
“The development drive in Qatar is in high gear and we are proud to be partnering in it by bagging yet another prestigious project from Kahramaa,” said SN Subrahmanyan, deputy managing director and president, Larsen & Toubro.
After being involved in previous phases of the network expansion plan, this mandate from Kahramaa represents a repeat order for phase 12. Previously, L&T was awarded deals for more than 40 substations and approximately 100km of high-voltage cabling.
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
we are already looking to open another office elsewhere where the current VAT system is in place with full transparency and a tried and tested system,... moreWednesday, 19 April 2017 9:04 AM - moving out
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Good points Big Bad Dom, the issue is poor education and lack of any kind of lane strategy. How many drivers here sit in the "middle" lane, regardless... moreMonday, 3 April 2017 8:34 AM - Ricardo
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules