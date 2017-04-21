India's L&T wins $817m power contract in Qatar

Larsen & Toubro unit is hired by Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation to build substations

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 21 April 2017 10:09 AM

The Power Transmission and Distribution Business of L&T Construction has won its single largest order in the Middle East from the Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation, also known as Kahramaa.

The order relates to Kahramaa's ongoing electricity transmission network expansion plan which aims to meet the ever-increasing demand for power in the Gulf state.

The $817 million order will involve the engineering, procurement and construction of 30 new substations of varying voltage levelsand approximately 560km of underground cables, a statement said.

The project is scheduled for completion in phases from 15 to 32 months, it added.

“The development drive in Qatar is in high gear and we are proud to be partnering in it by bagging yet another prestigious project from Kahramaa,” said SN Subrahmanyan, deputy managing director and president, Larsen & Toubro.

After being involved in previous phases of the network expansion plan, this mandate from Kahramaa represents a repeat order for phase 12. Previously, L&T was awarded deals for more than 40 substations and approximately 100km of high-voltage cabling.

