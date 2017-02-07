Indian embassy warns over 'fake' UAE job offers

Embassy says scams do not only target unskilled workers; educated people also cheated, says official

By Parag Deulgaonkar
  • Tuesday, 7 February 2017 1:47 PM

The Indian Embassy in the UAE has exposed five fake job offers in the past few months, cautioning people to be aware of lucrative job offers made by unscrupulous recruitment agents.

Kapil Raj, Second Secretary (Passports, Education, Information and Culture), Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, confirmed to Arabian Business that the embassy has unearthed more fake jobs in the past few months.

“Though such cases have been reported in the past, the numbers have gone up. There are still gullible people back in India who get lured by lucrative job offers,” he said.

While the embassy does issue advisories on social media to make people aware of “bogus employment” schemes, Raj said primarily the victims have been one who are not on social media.

“We have seen it is more of the people that are not on social media [platforms] that fall prey to such scams. These people have relatives in the UAE and are encouraged and inspired to come here because of the lifestyle that this country offers.”

Asked if the job scams were particularly amongst “unskilled” workers, Raj said that was not the case with educated people also being cheated.

“In one of the cases that we know of an educated person paid AED5,464 (Rs100,000) to an agent,” he said, clarifying the embassy cannot take any action against these unscrupulous agents located in India.

The embassy official confirmed they do check visas sent by Indian jobseekers and inform the authenticity. Visas can be emailed at help@iwrcuae.in.

The UAE is home to almost 2.6 million Indians, with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) recently terming the migration of Indians to the UAE in 2015 to be the “second largest migration in the world”.

Related:

Stories

Indians in UAE invest $1.69bn in India's real estate market

UAE plans to build $316m LNG gas terminal in India

UAE, India seek action plan to increase bilateral trade by 60%

India signs deal to fill crude storage facility with UAE oil

UAE, India to finalise talks on $75bn fund, oil reserves, FDI relaxation

India overtakes the UAE in list of world's top emerging markets

Galleries
5 ways to ease stress at work

5 ways to ease stress at work

Also in Jobs

GCC jobs market set to stabilise in 2017 after 'massive redundancies'

GEMS Education to recruit more than 1,000 new teachers in 2017

Also in UAE

UAE firm said to make offer for Botswana's struggling miner BCL

Snapchat firm opens first Middle East office in Dubai

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs

High-paying public sector jobs that demand little of workers...

How an exodus of professional workers is reshaping Qatar

How an exodus of professional workers is reshaping Qatar

Many of the foreign workers who make up the bulk of the 2.5m...

Saudi Arabia puts focus on jobs firmly at heart of reforms

Saudi Arabia puts focus on jobs firmly at heart of reforms

Gulf kingdom plans to spend billions of riyals on technical training...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 6
    Countdown to VAT: are Gulf businesses ready?

    As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... more

    Monday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking