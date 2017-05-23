Indian philanthropist to help expat prisoners leave UAE

An Indian businessman and philanthropist will donate a total of $130,790 (AED480,000) a year to pay for return tickets of “poor” expatriate prisoners.

Pure Gold Jewellers chairman Firoz Merchant has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE’s Faraj Fund, allowing the latter to decide on the list of prisoners entitled for the air ticket.

Faraj Fund was established in 2009 by the UAE Ministry of Social Affairs to give priority assistance to indigent inmates and their families.

“We will donate AED40,000 ($10,899 ) every month to the fund as part of the ‘Year of Giving’ and this will help pay for air tickets of released prisoners, irrespective of their nationality or religion,” a company spokesperson told Arabian Business.

Merchant is also providing financial aid to Ajman Police for the medical treatment of a policeman suffering from neurological disorder. He provided AED 60,000 ($16,300) for his Chinese acupuncture treatment in Jordan.

In January this year, Merchant told Arabian Business that he is “more than willing” to spend over the pledged $1 million (AED3.67m) to free expats who are in UAE jails over debts owed.

Under the humanitarian initiative, which he started in 2008, Merchant has donated over $4m (AED14.68m) to date.