Indian philanthropist to help expat prisoners leave UAE

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Pure Gold Jewellers chairman Firoz Merchant to donate $10,899 to Faraj Fund every month to help buy air tickets
An Indian businessman and philanthropist will donate a total of $130,790 (AED480,000) a year to pay for return tickets of “poor” expatriate prisoners.
Pure Gold Jewellers chairman Firoz Merchant has signed a memorandum of understanding with the UAE’s Faraj Fund, allowing the latter to decide on the list of prisoners entitled for the air ticket.
Faraj Fund was established in 2009 by the UAE Ministry of Social Affairs to give priority assistance to indigent inmates and their families.
“We will donate AED40,000 ($10,899 ) every month to the fund as part of the ‘Year of Giving’ and this will help pay for air tickets of released prisoners, irrespective of their nationality or religion,” a company spokesperson told Arabian Business.
Merchant is also providing financial aid to Ajman Police for the medical treatment of a policeman suffering from neurological disorder. He provided AED 60,000 ($16,300) for his Chinese acupuncture treatment in Jordan.
In January this year, Merchant told Arabian Business that he is “more than willing” to spend over the pledged $1 million (AED3.67m) to free expats who are in UAE jails over debts owed.
Under the humanitarian initiative, which he started in 2008, Merchant has donated over $4m (AED14.68m) to date.
Its time to start curbing license issued to people who cause numerous traffic violations. There are beautiful transit options, no need to argue that they... moreTuesday, 23 May 2017 9:12 AM - ahmed
After all Emirates is the king ! Fly Emirates :) moreTuesday, 23 May 2017 9:12 AM - Vighnesh Nair
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
I am a vehement non-smoker and suffer terrible headaches when exposed to smoke. If others want to smoke, let them, but restrict smoking to the enclosed... moreSunday, 21 May 2017 6:11 PM - twistedtory
Something obviously has gone wrong at noon.com and it seems now they are panicking (botched Souq bid, rushed JadoPado buyout)
It seems Noon may be... more
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
I am a vehement non-smoker and suffer terrible headaches when exposed to smoke. If others want to smoke, let them, but restrict smoking to the enclosed... moreSunday, 21 May 2017 6:11 PM - twistedtory
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules