Indians lose tax incentive to buy Gulf property

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
New Indian gov’t changes exemption on its 20% capital gains tax; will hit nationals buying property overseas
The number of Indian nationals buying property in the Gulf is expected to decline after the new government removed an exemption on capital gains tax for those buying property overseas.
Indians who sell property and buy another residence within two years, or within three years for newly built homes, are exempt from the 20 percent tax on capital gains – the profit made after taking into account inflation.
However, in releasing its first budget since being voted into office in May, Narenda Modi’s new government has amended a clause in the legislation to only allow the exemption when the subsequent property is bought in India.
The change could affect thousands of Indian nationals who have invested in the Gulf.
According to Dubai Land Department figures, about one-quarter of the $9.8bn invested in the emirate’s property market in 2012 was by Indian nationals, making them the highest foreign investors in the sector.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules