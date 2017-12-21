Oman produces 28 million barrels of crude oil in November

Exports to China rose 84 percent compared to the previous month

Oman produced a total of 28,883,490 barrels of crude oil and condensates in November, an average of 962,783 barrels a day, according to local media reports.

Crude oil exports reached 24,430,262 barrels – a daily average of 814,342 barrels. This constitutes a 0.56 rise over the previous month, according to statistics published in the Oman News Agency.

Exports to China rose 84 percent compared with October, while exports to Taiwan fell 0.2 percent and exports to India fell 22.58 percent.

The price of the Oman Crude Oil Future Contract at the Dubai Mercantile Exchange, DME Oman, rose 9.3 percent compared to October.

For January 2018 deliveries, the price of Omani crude was set at $60.79 a barrel, $5.19 more than the December 2017 delivery price.