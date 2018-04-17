Dubai-based conglomerate KEF Holdings appoints new CEO

Former RAF pilot Richard Pattle was once Master of Household for the Prince of Wales

KEF Holdings, a multi-billion dollar Dubai-based conglomerate with strategic investments across various sectors, has named Richard Pattle as its new CEO and board member.

Pattle is will assume his new role in the summer, and will be responsible for the overall management of the business and its various subsidiaries, as well as head global strategic partnerships and investments.

At the moment, Pattle is Vice Chairman of Standard Chartered Private Bank, which he joined in 2014. He was previously Master of the Household for The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and before that served in the British Royal Air Force as a helicopter pilot and in a variety of operational and staff roles.

"I am very pleased that Richard is joining KEF Holdings as CEO and a member of the Board, as we build our businesses in India, the Middle East and beyond,” said KEF founder and chairman Faizal Kottikollon.

“He brings to the role a deep knowledge and understanding of family-owned enterprises, global perspectives, and has a proven track record in leadership which will further enhance the operation of our companies as we build a world class team and expand rapidly."

Additionally, Kottikollon said that Pattle share’s KEF’s “passion for India, and for creating businesses that have a social impact.”

Pattle’s experience in India includes a year-long exchange posting with the Indian armed forces.

“Much of my initial focus will be directed to operations in India, a country I have grown exceptionally fond of over the last 25 years during my three previous careers,” Pattle said.

“I share Faizal and Shabana's [Faizal’s wife and KEF vice chairperson] conviction that technology, infrastructure and healthcare are vital to India’s continued success, and I look forward to working with the team at KEF Holdings to help accelerate growth across the country and beyond.”