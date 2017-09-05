Dirham deposits at UAE Central Bank hit five-year high

Dirham-denominated deposits at the UAE Central Bank increased to a five-year high of AED497.65 billion by the end of July, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.



The first seven months of 2017 recorded an increase of AED17.1 billion in local currency balance, which is the highest level since 2013, WAM said, citing UAE Central Bank figures.



Market analysts attributed the growth to growing investors' trust in the local currency compared to other currencies in addition to the decent interest return secured for short, medium and long-term deposits, WAM added.



The month of May witnessed the highest activity, recording AED10 billion in local currency deposits, the figures showed.



Deposits decreased by AED3.6 billion to AED490.5 billion in June before rising back in July to AED497.65 billion.



Foreign currency-denominated deposits remained stable at an equivalent of AED269.2 billion against AED270 billion by the end of 2016.