Swiss banks begin reporting suspicious Saudi account activity - report

Saudi authorities have previously asked foreign banks to disclose facilities used by those arrested in anti-corruption campaign
Move comes just a month after Saudi authorities launched a widespread crackdown on corruption which led to the arrest over 200 people, including princes and well-known businessmen.
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Dec 2017 09:51 AM

Swiss banks have begun reporting suspicious account activity from some of their Saudi clients to the Swiss Money Laundering Reporting Office, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Quoting unnamed sources close to the situation, the newspaper is reporting that lawyers working on behalf of the banks began submitting information about a week ago, with “several dozen submissions” expected to be made as part of the process.

At the moment, the submissions have not led to any further action – such as the freezing of accounts - from Swiss authorities. According to Swiss regulations, Saudi authorities must make a formal request to access the financial data which is being analysed by authorities in Switzerland.

According to one of the FT’s sources, the reporting into Saudi accounts is similar to that conducted in other investigations, such as into FIFA or Brazilian oil company Petrobras.

The move comes just a month after Saudi authorities launched a widespread crackdown on corruption which led to the arrest over 200 people, including princes and well-known businessmen.

As part of the anti-corruption campaign, Saudi authorities have asked local and foreign banks to disclose if they have credit facilities and safe deposit boxes used by those who have been detained.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

S&P Global Ratings appoints new Middle East chief

S&P Global Ratings appoints new Middle East chief

04 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
DLA Piper appoints new Middle East tax head

DLA Piper appoints new Middle East tax head

04 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Saudi businesses urged to register as VAT deadline looms

Saudi businesses urged to register as VAT deadline looms

03 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Most GCC economies set to transition to 'new normal' in 2018

Most GCC economies set to transition to 'new normal' in 2018

23 Nov 2017
Politics & Economics
Dubai Investments raises foreign ownership limit to 49%

Dubai Investments raises foreign ownership limit to 49%

29 Nov 2017
Companies
Dubai wealth fund posts $2.8bn net profit for H1

Dubai wealth fund posts $2.8bn net profit for H1

29 Nov 2017
Banking & Finance
Dubai to hold London roadshows to boost UK real estate investments

Dubai to hold London roadshows to boost UK real estate investments

29 Nov 2017
News
No delay to UAE's VAT launch despite plea, says tax chief

No delay to UAE's VAT launch despite plea, says tax chief

29 Nov 2017
Politics & Economics
FTA urges businesses to register for VAT to avoid penalties

FTA urges businesses to register for VAT to avoid penalties

28 Nov 2017
Banking & Finance
Shuaa no longer seeking stake in Kuwait's Global Investment House

Shuaa no longer seeking stake in Kuwait's Global Investment House

28 Nov 2017
Banking & Finance