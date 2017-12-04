S&P Global Ratings appoints new Middle East chief

The move comes as the credit ratings provider expands its operations into Saudi Arabia
By Bernd Debusmann Jr
Mon 04 Dec 2017 10:51 AM

Independent credit ratings provider S&P Global Ratings has appointed a new managing director and regional head for its Middle East business headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Hadi Melki joints S&P from Thomson Reuters, where he had a 20-year career as regional business leader in the Gulf.

“We are delighted Hadi has joined S&P Global Ratings to lead our operations in the Middle East” said Jan Willem Plantagie, head of EMEA for S&P Global Ratings.

"His wealth of experience in capital markets, business development, risk management, governance and investor relations, positions him perfectly to cement S&P Global Ratings’ role in the ongoing development of transparent and liquid debt markets in the dynamic Middle East region."

Melki’s appoint comes just a month after S&P announced an expansion into Saudi Arabia, where it became the first international credit rating agency licensed to operate in the kingdom.

“I am looking forward to leveraging my lengthy industry experience and extensive network to lead S&P Global Ratings in the Middle East during this exciting period of change for financial markets,” Melki said.

“Having been established in the Middle East since 2008, S&P Global Ratings has consistently supported investors to facilitate their objective assessment of risk; so I am excited to continue to engage with debt issuers, investors, intermediaries and policymakers to contribute to the ability of companies and governments to raise capital and inject further liquidity into regional markets,” he added.

