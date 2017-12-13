Dubai's Abraaj buys stake in Tunisia's largest telecom operator

Investment firm says it has bought stake in Tunisie Telecom from Emirates International Telecommunications
By Staff writer
Wed 13 Dec 2017 01:22 PM

Dubai-based Abraaj Group has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase a significant minority stake in Société Nationale des Télécommunications (Tunisie Telecom), Tunisia’s largest telecom operator.

The stake will be acquired from Emirates International Telecommunications, the investment firm said in a statement.

Upon completion, this will represent the largest ever private equity investment in Tunisia, it added.

Tunisie Telecom is the incumbent integrated telecom services operator in Tunisia and serves over five million customers and also holds assets in Malta, Cyprus and Mauritania.

Tunisia enjoys a 132 percent mobile penetration rate and is witnessing growing demand for mobile data and fixed broadband, Abraaj said.

Abraaj added that in partnership with the management team of Tunisie Telecom and the Government of Tunisia, it has developed a robust value creation strategy to grow the company as a pan-Mediterranean telecom leader.

Ahmed Badreldin, head of Middle East & North Africa at The Abraaj Group, said: “This is a landmark transaction for Abraaj, as it marks our first investment into the telecommunications sector, as well as our 10th investment in Tunisia. The telecommunications industry in Tunisia is experiencing exponential growth driven by favourable government policies and a rapidly evolving economy.”

Abraaj said it is one of the leading private investors in Tunisia with 10 investments in the country, including the North Africa Hospital Holdings Group.

The transaction will close once customary closing conditions including government approvals are obtained.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Dubai billionaire joins Spielberg in backing VR start-up

Dubai billionaire joins Spielberg in backing VR start-up

13 Dec 2017
Technology
$2bn Abu Dhabi fund launched to support Indian electronics market

$2bn Abu Dhabi fund launched to support Indian electronics market

13 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Pak rupee devaluation prompts UAE surge in remittances

Pak rupee devaluation prompts UAE surge in remittances

13 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Saudi Arabia said to set up entity for assets taken in purge

Saudi Arabia said to set up entity for assets taken in purge

12 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Saudi Arabia set to begin cash transfers to poorer citizens

Saudi Arabia set to begin cash transfers to poorer citizens

12 Dec 2017
Politics & Economics
Dubai's Amanat eyes $490m spend on healthcare, education

Dubai's Amanat eyes $490m spend on healthcare, education

12 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
flydubai debuts new financing plans to add Boeing aircraft to fleet

flydubai debuts new financing plans to add Boeing aircraft to fleet

11 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
UAE banking assets forecast to grow in 2018

UAE banking assets forecast to grow in 2018

11 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
HSBC refunds customers after glitch leads to overcharges

HSBC refunds customers after glitch leads to overcharges

11 Dec 2017
Banking & Finance
Saudi purge could mean more SoftBank investments

Saudi purge could mean more SoftBank investments

11 Dec 2017
Technology