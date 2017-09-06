Developer behind Dubai's Heart of Europe to unveil new $630m project

Kleindienst Group teases plans, says project will bring a number of new world firsts to Dubai
Josef Kleindienst, chairman.
By Staff writer
Wed 06 Sep 2017 02:16 PM

Kleindienst Group, the company behind The Heart of Europe islands in Dubai's The World, will announce a new AED2.5 billion ($630 million) project at Cityscape Global next week.  

The project, which will be officially launched on September 11, will bring a number of new world firsts to Dubai, the company said, without giving further details.

The company has set up a new website - www.thenextworldsfirst.com - for the project but no details are given.

Josef Kleindienst, chairman, said in a statement: “As a developer our vision supports and aligns with Dubai’s ambition to be a leading global destination and home of innovation as the world’s most forward-thinking city.

"I am extremely excited and proud of our innovative new project which will aim to change the landscape of real estate and hospitality and deliver a new iconic experience.” –
 
Kleindienst is the developer behind The Heart of Europe islands and The Floating Seahorse, the world’s first luxury underwater living experience, which are located 4km off the shores of Dubai.

