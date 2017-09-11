UAE developer says to add over 7,000 apartments in Dubai

Oriental Pearls unveils Royal Pearls project which is slated for completion by 2020
By Staff writer
Mon 11 Sep 2017 04:30 PM

Oriental Pearls, an upscale property developer in the UAE, has launched Royal Pearls, a 4.6 million square foot community of more than 7,000 premium freehold apartments.

Located in Meydan Master Development in Dubai, more than 10 percent of phase 1 is already complete, the developer said in a statement, adding that completion is slated by 2020.

Tariq Jarrar, vice president of sales and marketing at Oriental Pearls, said: “In this market, quality is synonymous with connectivity. Dubai has been at the forefront of smart city innovations, offering networked and web-based services years well ahead of other major cities. With the addition of Royal Pearls to Dubai, we hope to extend that legacy into the homes of citizens and residents.”

He said the enabling work for the first 1,565 apartments is finished and the anticipated completion for all units is scheduled for November 2019.

At the heart of Royal Pearls is a community centre, surrounded by water features, and a landscaped park. Residents and visitors alike will also enjoy cafes, restaurants, a 55-seater private theatre, day care centre, multifunctional hall, spa, salon, bowling alley, squash courts and a fitness centre.

