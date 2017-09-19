Nakheel mulls 10 bids to build luxury Deira Islands resort

Master developer says lowest bid for all-inclusive beachfront resort is AED363m
By Staff writer
Tue 19 Sep 2017 02:57 PM

Master developer Nakheel said on Tuesday it is assessing 10 proposals for the construction of its new 800-room RIU beachfront resort at Deira Islands, with the lowest bid at AED363 million.

The all-inclusive beachfront resort – a joint venture between Nakheel and leading Spanish hospitality group RIU Hotels & Resorts – is set for delivery in 2020, with a construction contract awarded by the end of 2017.

With a total investment value of AED670 million, the resort is RIU’s first in the Middle East and one of Dubai’s biggest in terms of hotel rooms, Nakheel said in a statement.

Located on a prime beachfront plot at Nakheel’s new 15.3 sq km Deira Islands coastal city, the resort features seven F&B outlets, three swimming pools, a fitness complex, children’s club and water park.

The joint venture is one of 17 projects in Nakheel’s AED5 billion hospitality expansion programme, under which some 6,000 new rooms and hotel apartments will be delivered across Dubai.

RIU Hotels & Resorts has almost 100 hotels, with around 45,000 rooms between them, in 19 countries. Together, these welcome over four million guests a year and provide jobs for nearly 27,000 people.

Nakheel has already awarded over AED7.5 billion worth of contracts at Deira Islands, with more on the way. The waterfront city, which is expected to have a population of 250,000 and to create 80,000 jobs, will add 40km of coastline, including 21km of beach, to Dubai.

