Builder hired for Oman's $260m mega dairy project

Mazoon Dairy Company, the flagship dairy project in Oman, has announced the appointment of Al Adrak Trading and Contracting to build its dairy and juice manufacturing plant.



Construction will start in October at a project site located in Al-Sunaynah in the Al Buraimi Governorate and is planned to be completed by the third quarter of 2018.



While the overall project investment will be almost $260 million, the value of the main contract will be $72.5 million, a statement said.



It added that the contract will comprise the construction of the main dairy farm, feeding centre, milking parlours, staff accommodation, office building, utilities and connecting road network.



Senior Mazoon executives said they anticipate that the first of the initial phase of 4,000 cows will start arriving at the farm in early 2018.



Mazoon Dairy Company chairman, Dr Rashid Al Masroori, said: “Today’s announcement marks the most important step yet in our plans to develop a truly world-class centre of excellence for the dairy manufacturing industry in Oman.



“Our products will help to ensure a healthier nation and support the sultanate become almost self-sufficient in the provision of dairy products in the next decade.”



Backed by the Oman Food Investment Company alongside government pension and investment funds, Mazoon Dairy will provide quality home produced dairy and juice products.



Mazoon Dairy’s product range will include milk, yoghurt, laban, cheese, ice cream and juices.



Starting from an initial herd of 4,000 Holstein-Friesian cows it will eventually grow to 25,000 by 2026. By then it is planned that production levels will mean dairy imports to Oman would fall to nearly 10 percent from the present 70 percent.



Within 10 years of operations it is anticipated that over 70 percent of the 2,300 employees at Mazoon Dairy will be Omani nationals.