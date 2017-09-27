Qatar accused of 'abdication of responsibility' over World Cup deaths

New York-based Human Rights Watch said Qatar should introduce laws
World Cup 2022 host Qatar must urgently introduce laws to protect the lives of up to 800,000 migrant construction labourers working in scorching temperatures, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.
By AFP
Wed 27 Sep 2017 08:28 AM

World Cup 2022 host Qatar must urgently introduce laws to protect the lives of up to 800,000 migrant construction labourers working in scorching temperatures, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

The New York-based organisation also called on the Gulf state to investigate workers' deaths and make those findings public.

"The Qatari authorities' failure to put in place the most basic protection from the heat, their decision to ignore recommendations that they investigate worker deaths, and their refusal to release data on these deaths, constitutes a wilful abdication of responsibility," said report author Nicholas McGeehan.

He also called on football's world governing body, FIFA, national associations and World Cup sponsors to demand further protection from heat and humidity for Qatar's workers.

McGeehan added: "They should also be demanding answers to two simple questions - how many workers have died since 2012 and how they have died?"

Qatar has introduced laws to stop people working outside between 11:30 am and 3:00 pm annually from June 15 to August 31, when temperatures can reach around 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

But HRW says these measures do not go far enough.

"Limiting work temperatures to safe temperatures - not set by a clock or calendar - is well within the capacity of the Qatari government and will help protect hundreds of thousands of workers," said Sarah Leah Whitson.

Temperatures in Qatar are currently in the high 30s Celsius and humidity levels are above 50 percent.

The HRW says medical research suggests heat stress is a genuine risk to those working outside, and it has called for greater flexibility by Qatari authorities.

In rare praise for Qatar's World Cup organisers, it said the government should follow the example of compulsory work-to-rest ratios introduced for the 12,000 helping build venues for 2022.

"If Qatar's World Cup organisers can mandate a climate-based work ban, then the Qatar government can follow its lead," added Whitson.

However it called for much greater transparency by Doha on the vexed issue of worker deaths.

It said figures were last made available in 2012.

Out of the 520 deaths then for workers from Bangladesh, India and Nepal, 385, or 74 percent, were "neither explained nor investigated".

The HRW said there had been 10 deaths reported by World Cup organisers between October 2015 and July 2017, eight classified as "non-work related".

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

UAE set to build $136m city to replicate life on Mars

UAE set to build $136m city to replicate life on Mars

26 Sep 2017
Transport
Saudi Aramco in talks with Russia's Sibur on JV project

Saudi Aramco in talks with Russia's Sibur on JV project

26 Sep 2017
Construction
Builder hired for Oman's $260m mega dairy project

Builder hired for Oman's $260m mega dairy project

26 Sep 2017
Construction
Emaar Properties awards Downtown Dubai contract to Arabtec unit

Emaar Properties awards Downtown Dubai contract to Arabtec unit

26 Sep 2017
Construction
UAE confirms first nuclear power plant to open in 2018

UAE confirms first nuclear power plant to open in 2018

25 Sep 2017
Energy
Developer launches $45m Meydan residential project

Developer launches $45m Meydan residential project

25 Sep 2017
News
New $300m Oman cotton factory set to create 1,500 jobs

New $300m Oman cotton factory set to create 1,500 jobs

25 Sep 2017
Construction
Dubai's Drake hires more senior execs amid major shake-up

Dubai's Drake hires more senior execs amid major shake-up

25 Sep 2017
Construction
Dubai urges developers to retrofit skyscrapers amid cladding fears

Dubai urges developers to retrofit skyscrapers amid cladding fears

23 Sep 2017
Construction
UAE developer plans new Sharjah tower after sales success

UAE developer plans new Sharjah tower after sales success

19 Sep 2017
Construction