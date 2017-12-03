New $218m waterfront project opens in Jeddah

New $218m waterfront project in Jeddah spanning 700,000 sq/m has opened to the public

4.2 km development includes a new promenade, pier, plazas, park areas and three new swimming beaches

A new $218m waterfront project in Jeddah spanning 700,000 sq/m has opened to the public, according to local media.

The new 4.2 km development in Saudi Arabia’s commercial hub adds new park areas, a 650 metre walkway as well as three new beaches in the area, Saudi Gazette reported.

The new public area with 17 plazas, sculptures, fountains, a water park and 8,000 sq/m of children’s play area was inaugurated in the western Red Sea port city by Emir of the Mecca region Prince Khaled Al Faisal.

The corniche also has three new beaches with swimming areas protected by shark barriers and observation towers, a 4,634m long promenade, a hanging pedestrian bridge connecting the corniche with Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Street and a 125m fishing pier with sheltered awnings.

The opening marked the completion of the first five phases of the project, with construction of the final phase to commence soon, authorities said.

In September Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced a separate $4.8bn redevelopment of the corniche that will see housing, shops, museums and a marina built over the next 10 years.

The PIF project will see 5 million sq/m of beach developed, and will add 12,000 housing units to the pipeline, with construction set to begin in 2019 with the opening of the first phase scheduled for the final quarter of 2022, the PIF said.