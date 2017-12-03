Expo 2020 Dubai awards major contract for iconic Al Wasl Plaza

Expo 2020 Dubai has awarded a significant contract for the iconic Al Wasl Plaza building, which will form the centrepiece of the 4.38-square kilometre site.

Abu Dhabi-based Cimolai Rimond Middle East General Contracting LLC will provide steelwork for the intricate domed trellis of Al Wasl Plaza.

The UAE-Italian joint venture will provide the trellis structure for the 67.5-metre tall, 130-metre wide dome.

When finished, the structure will include 13,600 metres of intricate steelwork and weigh 2,265 tonnes (equivalent to 500 elephants), with an enclosed space of 724,000 cubic metres – the same volume as 290 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The dome will incorporate a huge immersive projection experience that can also be viewed from the sky above.

The monetary value of the contract is not being disclosed, with building work on Al Wasl Plaza beginning in early 2018.

Ahmed Al Khatib, vice-president of real estate and delivery at Expo 2020 Dubai, said Cimolai Rimond Middle East has previous worked on the UAE National Pavilion at the 2015 World Expo in Milan.

“Work on Expo 2020 is well on track and we are making great progress," Al Khatib said. "We will be awarding the final construction contract for Al Wasl Plaza in the first quarter of next year."

"The Al Wasl Plaza dome will be the literal and figurative centerpiece of the Expo site, and we’re very excited to have been entrusted with the chance to contribute to bringing this new icon to life," said Giuseppe Antonio Chiarandá, CEO of Cimolai Rimond ME.

UAE-based companies are playing a leading role in the Expo 2020 construction effort, including Al-Futtaim Carillion, Khansaheb, Besix, Arabtec and Tristar Engineering, as well as early works completed by Al Naboodah Construction.

More than 150 countries have now committed to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai and will be able to begin work on their plots and the construction of their pavilions from April 2018.