Developer breaks ground on new Dubai residential project

Lootah Real Estate Development says The Gardens will feature over 200 homes, to be delivered in 2019
The Gardens is the latest project by Lootah in Dubai, following the success of Shamal Terraces, Shamal Residences and The Waves, pictured.
By Staff writer
Mon 04 Dec 2017 02:51 PM

Lootah Real Estate Development has broken ground on its upcoming residential project The Gardens in Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.

Set for delivery in the third quarter of 2019, the project will feature two residential buildings comprising a total of 217 units ranging from studios to one bedroom and loft apartments.

The Gardens buildings, which will also feature swimming pools, gymnasiums with steam room and sauna and covered parking spaces, will have a built-up area of 244,000 sq ft.

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, executive director of Lootah Real Estate Development said: “Today marks another milestone as we introduce the latest addition to our growing residential project portfolio.

"Breaking ground on The Gardens project is the beginning of creating yet another modern community with contemporary design and premium quality without missing on affordability.

“We believe that the Dubai property market will only grow and mature in the years to come boosting business activity in the emirate’s real estate sector."

The Gardens is the latest project by Lootah in Dubai, following the success of Shamal Terraces, Shamal Residences and The Waves.

