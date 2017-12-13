Gemini starts construction of 455-unit tower in Dubai's Business Bay

Developer says tower is slated for completion in May 2020, five months before the Expo 2020 begins

Gemini Property Developers has started construction of its 29-storey Symphony tower in Dubai’s Business Bay.

The tower is the second of a series of high-end luxury residential projects planned by the developer, after its debut Splendor at MBR City project in Sobha Hartland community.

The new tower will house 455 apartments that include studio, one, two and three-bedroom flats, the company said in a statement.

The project will also include smart home technologies, gym, yoga lawn, swimming pool, rooftop BBQ, jogging track, kid’s play area and shops, it added.

The building is slated for completion in May 2020 – five months before the Expo 2020 begins on October 20, 2020.

Sudhakar R Rao, managing director of Gemini Property Developers, said: “Dubai’s upward market trend has given us enough reason to launch new projects. Due to growth of non-oil economy, Expo 2020 and other mega developments, we foresee the market to remain on this upward trajectory of sustained growth.

“The UAE has emerged as one of the most vibrant, cosmopolitan and progressive countries in the Middle East and there is very strong demand for value-for-money housing in many parts of the country. We are confident that due to UAE’s preference for high-quality living, our projects will be well received,” he added.

Gemini Property Developers said it has awarded the enabling works contract to National Piling and will be announcing the contract with the main constructor soon.