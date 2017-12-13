Phase 1 of new $272m DIFC hub on track for H1 2018 launch

Significant number of 200 retail units at Gate Avenue at DIFC have been handed over, says senior exec

The first phase of Gate Avenue at DIFC, the new $272 million retail, leisure and cultural development at the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), is on track to open in the first half of 2018, it was announced on Wednesday.

A significant number of retail units have been handed over to tenants for design and fitout work has started with some of the units, a statement said.

It added that the concrete structure is now 95 percent complete with 40,000 cubic metres of concrete poured to date, and blockwork installation on the project is 80 percent complete.

Stone paving and planting of the soft cape is also well underway, while 140,000 linear meters of cables, wires and trays have already been installed.

Nabil AlKindi, chief real estate officer of DIFC Authority, said: “Gate Avenue at DIFC will transform the centre’s existing urban infrastructure, connecting the various facets of the financial district through sleek and beautiful architecture featuring over 200 retail, lifestyle and entertainment outlets.

"The progress we have made on its construction is significant and the project is well on track ahead of its opening in 2018. DIFC’s 2024 Strategy envisions a thriving community of 50,000 professionals based in the Centre, and Gate Avenue at DIFC is a milestone in this journey as well as a new landmark at the heart of Dubai.”

Spanning across 660,000 square feet of built up area and 880 metres in total length, Gate Avenue at DIFC will link the podium levels of all buildings located in DIFC, from the Gate Building to Central Park Towers.

Upon completion, the flagship development will offer over 200 dining, boutique, retail and entertainment options, as well as a mosque.