Abu Dhabi seizes 4.2m Captagon pills after farm arrests

Police have arrested two suspects with 4.2 million captagon tablets on a farm in the UAE, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.



Abu Dhabi Police said that the suspects, both from Arab countries, were arrested while attempting to smuggle the drugs - hidden under agricultural seedlings on the farm.



Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, director-general of Abu Dhabi Police, said that the operation was a "painful blow to drug smugglers and dealers".



Lieutenant Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, director of the Police Anti-Narcotics Department, added that they had information about the existence of two suspicious persons trying to promote captagon tablets for trafficking and selling.



The two individuals were monitored until further investigations confirmed their intention to distribute the narcotics, he said in comments published by WAM.

Captagon is a brand name of the drug Fenethylline, a codrug of amphetamine and theophylline.