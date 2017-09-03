Dubai street cleaners get special cooling collars

A total of 4,000 orange 'cool collars' were distributed to outside workers to protect from sun stroke and overheating
By Shoshana Kedem
Sun 03 Sep 2017 09:03 AM

Dubai Municipality doled out cooling gel collars to help local street cleaners beat the heat this summer.

A total of 4,000 orange ‘cool collars’ were distributed to outside workers to protect from sun stroke and overheating in the scorching desert heat, officials said.

“Protecting the department’s workforce is at the top of our priorities as the nature of work of this category requires working in the open and exerting a lot of efforts in cleaning operations,” said the director of the Waste Management Department, Abdulmajeed Saifai.

“The department took into account these factors and initiated the distribution of this type of cooling material, which can be used around the neck to cool the body and protect the body from high temperature so that the worker is not subject to heat exhaustion due to high temperatures.”

The collars are inlaid with gel that is frozen in a fridge to cool worker’s neck, chest and upper neck for up to 4-6 hours.

Each collar bears the owners name on the ring and can be re-frozen in on-site refrigerators.

