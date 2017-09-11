UAE announces death of soldier, pilot in Yemen

General Command of the UAE Armed Forces offers condolences to family of Sergeant Nasser Gharib Al Mazrouei and Second-Lieutenant Pilot Sultan Mohamed Ali Al Naqbi
By Staff writer
Mon 11 Sep 2017 03:28 PM

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces on Monday announced the death of a soldier and a pilot in Yemen.

State news agency WAM reported the martyrdom of Sergeant Nasser Gharib Al Mazrouei who succumbed to injuries he received while carrying out his duties with the Arab Coalition's Operation Restoring Hope.

It also announced the martyrdom of Second-Lieutenant Pilot Sultan Mohamed Ali Al Naqbi after his plane sustained a technical failure while carrying out his duties in Yemen.

The operation, led by Saudi Arabia, aims to back the legitimate government in Yemen.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces offered its condolences to the family of the martyrs, WAM said.

